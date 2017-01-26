Crews responding to house fire in Ensley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crews responding to house fire in Ensley

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Fire crews are working to put out an early morning house fire in Ensley.

A house that appears to be vacant caught fire on Court R and 28th Street.

Investigators plan to do a search of the house.

The fire looks suspicious, according to Cpt. Jeffery Hearns with Birmingham Fire Department. 

