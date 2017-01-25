Birmingham woman concerned about her power bill

Lashonda Watson's most recent bill from Alabama Power is $403.58.

"I came from an apartment to a house. I knew it would be slightly high, but I looked around the house and I was like there's nothing really using that much electricity,” said Watson.

She couldn't figure it on her own so she called customer service. She even had someone to come out and check her meter.

"Typically, the biggest energy users in your home are your heating and air conditioning system. Second will be your hot water system, said Michael Sznajderman, a spokesperson for Alabama Power.

Sznajderman said there are a number of reasons why some people may be experiencing higher than normal bills. He says for some people, their billing cycle fell during some of the coldest parts of the season.

"When it's real cold your system will work over time. Lowering your thermostat can make a very big difference on reducing the impact of your energy bill.

He suggests keeping your thermostat set at 68 degrees. He also recommends budget billing to take the uncertainty out of your monthly bill.

It’s a free service and people can sign up for it. Essential what it does is average your energy use over 12 months and gives you an average bill every month,” explained Sznajderman.

He also has a list of helpful things that customers can do to help save money during the colder weather:

Lower your thermostat to keep it at 68° or perhaps a lower if you don't mind that.

On sunny days open up your blinds so the sun can help warm your home, but make sure the blinds are closed on the north face or the colder side of the house.

Use your ceiling fan during the winter. Set it to reverse to circulate warm air that’s trapped in the ceiling back into the room.

Use an electric blanket at night

Caulk around windows and doors to help keep the warm air in and the cold air out.

