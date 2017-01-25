In 2016, West AL Drug Task force saw highest increase of drugs seized in the last 3 years

The west Alabama Drug Task Force saw a huge increase of marijuana seized last year more than a million dollars worth in west Alabama alone.

But detectives said a lot of the offenders aren't necessarily from the area.

“We are a college town and we have a lot of students in our town and a lot of them come from states where it's legal and we try to make them understand it's illegal here,” said Captain Wayne Robertson

Marijuana is now more available from the states that have legalized it over the last several years.

The west Alabama narcotics drug task force says a lot of those folks are bringing it here and it's become a gateway for other serious drugs.

“I'll be the first to tell you heroin is one of our more dangerous drugs and it's probably one of our more bigger threats but we see a lot of Methamphetamine here in Tuscaloosa we are seeing a big rise,” said Robertson.

The force saw an 80 percent decrease in meth lab use in 2016.

With more than 1,500 drug-related arrests made, we asked how they are cracking down.

“I think the arrest arose with us being aggressive on the street level,” said Robertson.

Just how aggressive from undercover work to building connections with the goal to bring in the folks at the top, drug dealers.

“A drug dealer can get into your community they can come in take over and infest your whole community,” said Robertson.

However, they also brought in many drug users too.

Unfortunately, one as young as 14 years old was arrested last year.

The task force wants to continue to educate kids about the dangers of drugs in their drug prevention programs in schools.

“It does sadden me that we do have kids experimenting with drugs at that age,” said Robertson.

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Fore seized more than 100 pounds of drugs last year worth nearly $2.5 million.

That money goes back to the program to pay for supplies and preventative programs

