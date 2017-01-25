FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Rain, storms will continue to impact areas south of I-59 through midnight

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A line of rain and storms will continue to push across our south and eastern locations through midnight. Some pockets of heavier rain will be possible and storms may produce strong wind gusts and lots of thunder. The rain will gradually taper off from west to east during the early morning, with a chilly north wind developing. Lows tonight will be in the 40s, with upper 30s near the 278 corridor by daybreak.

COLDER DAYS AHEAD: The good news is that sunshine will be returning for Thursday. It’s going to feel a lot colder however as a chilly north wind returns. Some areas to the north will likely remain in the 40s all day. We will have a light freeze tomorrow night, with lows near 30°. The core of coldest air won’t settle in until Friday so temperatures will once again struggle to break out of the 40s.

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: The weather for this weekend will certainly be much calmer than last weekend. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs near 50° and lows near freezing. Sunday looks to be the colder day and we’ve removed the mention of snow flurries for Sunday night due to the lack of moisture. We will have a cold upper air trough swinging across the region and this will likely produce some light snow in the higher elevations of East Tennessee. We’ll keep an eye on it, but for now, it looks like the precipitation will remain well north of our area. Temperatures will start to rebound early next week and the forecast looks to remain dry through Tuesday. Mickey will have updates beginning at 4 a.m. on Good Day Alabama.

