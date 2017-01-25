Cullman Regional to build urgent care center on campus

Cullman's hospital is getting into the urgent care business by building one on campus.

The state has approved Cullman Regional's request to develop the urgent care center.

During the past year, the emergency room had 44,000 visits. Of those visits, officials estimate as many as 20 percent could have been handled by an urgent care.

"Hopefully, it will take a lot of the pressure off of our emergency room, which will hopefully decrease wait times for our emergency room. And that's ultimately the goal," Lindsey Dossey said.

Cullman Regional says this will be the only urgent care in the county that will care for all patients, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

It should be open before the end of the year.

