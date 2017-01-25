A look inside the renovated Pizitzs Building

The hammers and saws busy at work getting the old Pizitz building in downtown Birmingham ready for new tenants.

Developers wanted to keep the original look on the outside.

Anyone who visits the Pizitz can expect a one of a kind experience on the first level. It is called a food hall.

The historic Pizitz Building preparing to open one of the first uniquely crafted food halls in Alabama.

“The food hall trend is something that we have seen in a lot of larger markets but it is the first to really come to Alabama so it going to be 13 plus food stalls, you are going to have also some traditional restaurants some retail space as well," said Deon Gordan with REV Birmingham.

There will also be retail space on the first floor. The food hall is expected to be finished next month.

People are already living in some of the apartments.

Urban planners really hope that this attracts a lot of young professionals to Birmingham. They say regardless of who it attracts, it continues the movement of restoring downtown Birmingham beyond 20th street and connecting west Birmingham to downtown.

The Pizitz’s building along with the restored Thomas Jefferson Building both have apartment spaces.

The old empire hotel is also now restored.

This area is one of the last areas to be restored but urban planners say it is a vital part for the future. It connects assets like the Civil Rights District which is a few blocks from Pizitz.

Innovation Depot also serves as an anchor to this area.

"We are starting to see a lot of these assets now align which is going to help us as we develop as a city the innovation district. So it is really just putting all the pieces together," Gordan explained.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.