Recent rainfalls help Cullman get back to Phase One of its emergency water conservation plan

Cullman and Cullman County are back to Phase One of its emergency water conservation plan thanks to recent rainfall and lower customer usage.

Levels at Lake Catoma have risen to 13 feet below full pool, up from 23 feet. Phase One means water customers should report any leaks and you still can't water outdoor plants or wash your cars.

Cullman's mayor says although it may have rained a lot recently, there's plenty of room for more.

"We've gotten some measurable rains but it really didn't affect the lake that much, because the ponds fill up, they run over, and go to the lake. We're at that point so now the rain will be much more beneficial,” Mayor Woody Jacobs said.

Cullman will be able to better withstand droughts come next year when a second water source comes online.

