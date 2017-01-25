Mice cause Midfield Elementary to close early - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mice cause Midfield Elementary to close early

MIDFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Midfield Elementary was forced to close early Wednesday because of mice.

The Superintendent said students were dismissed at 11:30 after a "couple" of mice were found in the school.

Pest control crews are working to get rid of the rodents and school is expected to resume Thursday.

