Alabama gets failing grade when it comes to cutting tobacco use

Alabama gets a failing grade from the American Lung Association when it comes to cutting tobacco use.

The annual State of Tobacco Control report calls for three specific things:

Pass a statewide smoke-free law to protect people from secondhand smoke.

Increase funding for prevention and control...

Up the tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Click here to see the full report: http://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/tobacco/reports-resources/sotc/state-grades/

