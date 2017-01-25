Alabama gets failing grade when it comes to cutting tobacco use - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama gets failing grade when it comes to cutting tobacco use

By Alyssa Jewell, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama gets a failing grade from the American Lung Association when it comes to cutting tobacco use. 

The annual State of Tobacco Control report calls for three specific things:

  • Pass a statewide smoke-free law to protect people from secondhand smoke.
  • Increase funding for prevention and control...
  • Up the tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Click here to see the full report:  http://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/tobacco/reports-resources/sotc/state-grades/

