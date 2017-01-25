Birmingham's Black Lives Matter criticizes Trump's threat to send feds to Chicago

During a protest in Birmingham, members of Black Lives Matter express concerns about President Trump's tweet on Chicago.

The president tweeted that he might send in the federal government if the city can't get its murder rate under control.

Members of the Birmingham chapter of Black Lives Matters say the president's claim is an example of black inferiority.

And they say it negates the work currently going on in that city to end black on black crime.

They say that situation and President Trump's threat is not the key to mending relationships between communities and police, but that it does just the opposite and creates fear.

And they feel it doesn't address the core issue.

"I think this idea that over policing a community reduces crime is false. And it's verifiably false,” member Martez Files said.

“There's data and statistics that show that sending in a bunch of police officers into one area does not reduce crime. The only thing that will reduce crime is substantive--the creation of jobs, program change and how we talk about and view communities. And so we have to view communities from an asset based lens."

