Merrill: AL's election 'sound, firm, credible'

Alabama’s Secretary of State said Alabama’s election was “sound, firm and credible” in the wake of President Trump’s call for a “major investigation into voter fraud.”

The president’s claims included claims that people were registered in more than one state at the same time and deceased voters remained on voter rolls.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill described efforts to “clean up” voting rolls as “consistent and constant.”

Merrill said many states cooperate through voter information that is encrypted for the voter’s privacy while comparing the rolls for individuals registered in more than one state.

In addition, Merrill said, the electronic registration information center provides another level of anti-fraud security.

“It allows us to check against whether or not someone has a dual registration in more than one state, but whether they are attempting to participate in more than one state at a time,” he said.

Merrill said Alabama’s registered voters would receive mail from the Secretary of State’s office within two weeks requesting voter cooperation in “purging” and updating voter rolls.

The process, Merrill said, is required by law and conducted every four years.

