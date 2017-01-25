Tuscaloosa accidentally dumped thousands of gallons of waste water into Black Warrior River, officials say

The city of Tuscaloosa says it accidentally dumped more than 6,000 thousand gallons of wastewater into the Black Warrior River.
The city's communications director, Diedre Stalnaker, confirms a city crew prepping for utility accidentally caused an overflow of sewage that dumped into the Black Warrior River.
Stalnaker says crews are working to stop the overflow.
