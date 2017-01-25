Loved ones hold vigil for Fairfield teen killed on the way to school

Family and friends held a prayer vigil for a Fairfield teenager fatally shot on the way to school.

Tyron Bennett was killed Jan. 18.

His sister attended the vigil and talked about a recent conversation she had with Bennett.

"We was walking to school one day and all he kept saying was, 'It's time for you to boss up...I won't always be here and it's time for you to get it together, start making money, start doing on your own because I won't always be here,'" Autumn Bennett said. "And I guess that was his way of making like, trying to make sure I was ready for it."

Bennett was a sophomore at Fairfield High School. Superintendent Dr. Watler Gonsoulin described him as a good student. His pastor said Bennett was a good kid and worked several jobs in the neighborhood.

There have been no arrests made Bennett's death.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.