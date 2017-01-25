Water leak leads to Birmingham woman's $704 water bill

A Birmingham woman is shocked at a huge water and sewer bill.

She fears her water will be disconnected because of a water leak.

Jasmine Parker lives in a Roosevelt City public housing townhome with her two sons. She was shocked to see a $481 water and sewer bill after just one month in December.

"Oh, no way possible my bill could be $481 dollars. I just moved here a month and a half ago. I knew something was going on." Parker said.

The water and sewer bill grew to $704 this month and there is a threat of a disconnect notice.

"I was furious. I was pissed to the max. A $700 water bill, even though I know why. They had to add the past month's bill." Parker said.

Parker said finally the housing authority brought in a plumber who found a water leak was the problem.

"They checked my meter. They noticed it was spinning out of control. I haven't seen anyone else since then," Parker said. The Birmingham Water Works Board and Jefferson County Sewer Department will adjust the bill once Parker provides a work order the leak has been fixed.

Unfortunately, Ms. Parker will have to go through a lot of a paperwork to prove she is not responsible for the high water bill.

Right now, she is just keeping her fingers crossed her water will not be turned off.

"I want them to fix the issue. I don't want no trouble," Parker said.

The Birmingham Housing Authority is checking into the situation.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.