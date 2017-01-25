Jefferson Co. Commission wants to focus on keeping skilled worker in the county

Jefferson County Commissioners say they have to do a better job training young people or they will leave the state.

The county works with state and uses federal funds to develop workforce development training programs.

Commissioners say over the last 10 years almost 20 percent of young people between 35-44 left the county to seek jobs elsewhere. The state lost almost 10 percent of the same group of workers in the same time.

Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington says they have to convince teenagers while they are in school that not everyone needs to go to college.

"We can't keep exporting our children to Nashville, Atlanta and Charlotte. The things they want, a well paying job and a quality of life. Those are the challenges we have to face," Carrington said.

Commissioners say they have to find more money to expand their workforce development program. Commissioners say Madison and Mobile counties are gaining on Jefferson County to become the most populous counties with the biggest economic engines in the state.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.