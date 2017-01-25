Trump's immigration actions draw criticism from Hispanic Interest Coalition

Alabama voters backed President Donald Trump and his plans to restrict immigration.

Trump made it clear he wanted a wall built to stop the flood undocumented workers from coming across the border.

The Hispanic Interest Coalition attempts to help immigrants who come to the state and be a resource for them.

Isabel Rubio said the president is moving too quickly, implementing his plans on immigration with executive orders.

"We are not surprised. President Trump is approaching immigration through executive orders. We would like to see a more intentional, thought out path surround this. We have concerns," Rubio said.

Birmingham State Representative Juandalyn Gavan disagrees with the President and calls the wall a burden on taxpayers.

"I think it's absolutely absurd for him to come into office just a few days out to pay for the wall on the backs of the federal government," Gavan said.

Gavan is not convinced Mexico will pay for the wall. Trump was overwhelmingly elected by Alabama voters who endorse his plan but critics are hoping for more debate.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.