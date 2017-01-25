NEW INFO: 1 TN suspect commits suicide, 2 others arrested in Cherokee Co..

Cherokee County deputies say a fugitive wanted from Tennessee died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a short pursuit near Leesburg Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says this happened on Highway 411 South.

Hours before the shooting, police arrested another fugitive, Ricky C. Thomison, without incident after the detectives from Coffee County, Tennesse alerted them that two suspects wanted in burglaries and thefts might be in the Cherokee County area.

Deputies spotted the second suspect, 33-year-old Jeremiah Vandagriff, driving along Highway 411 and a pursuit began. Deputies surrounded the vehicle and launched non-lethal gas after Vandagriff did not respond to verbal commands. Vandagriff was found dead from an apparent suicide inside the vehicle.

Craig New, a Rainbow City resident, who was not one of the fugitives, fled the vehicle before it came to a stop but was caught.

Investigators recovered a "large amount" of stolen property, including weapons and jewelry, according to a news release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's office.

Thomison was extradited to Tennessee.

New is in the Cherokee County Detention Center charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance

This incident happened the same day that Oxford officers shot and killed a suspect from Knox County, Tennessee after witnesses say the suspect tried to run over the officers. Oxford Police Chief Bill Patridge says their case is not connected to the Cherokee County one.

