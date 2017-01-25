FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Be on the lookout for rain, storms this evening

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: We are tracking a cold front that will bring rain and possibly a few storms to our area this afternoon and evening. A line of showers is developing over west Alabama and this line will continue to intensify and slowly track east through the remainder of the day and tonight. The chance of seeing anything severe is very low; however, storms would be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain. Rain amounts could top the one-inch mark in some areas. The rain and storms will be tapering off from west to east after midnight, with a clearing sky for tomorrow.

COLDER DAYS AHEAD: The good news is that sunshine will be returning for tomorrow. It’s going to feel a lot colder, however, as a chilly north wind returns. Some areas to the north will likely remain in the 40s all day. We will have a light freeze tomorrow night, with lows near 30 degrees. The core of coldest air won’t settle in until Friday so temperatures will once again struggle to break out of the 40s.

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: The weather for this weekend will certainly be much calmer than last weekend. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs near 50 degrees and lows near freezing. Sunday looks to be the colder day and we’ve removed the mention of snow flurries for Sunday night due to the lack of moisture. We will have a cold upper air trough swinging across the region and this will likely produce some light snow in the higher elevations of East Tennessee. We’ll keep an eye on it, but for now, it looks like the precipitation will remain well north of our area. Temperatures will start to rebound early next week and the forecast looks to remain dry through Tuesday. You can check our latest long range forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Also, check in with us this evening for LIVE radar updates as we track the wet weather impacting our area.

