Former Auburn QB Nix headed to Pinson Valley as new football coach

Principal Michael Turner has confirmed that former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix will be the new head football coach at Pinson Valley High School.

Nix just finished his fourth season at Scottsboro High School. Scottsboro was undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class 5A last year before losing to Wenonah in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs.

Previously, Nix has served on the offensive staffs at Charleston Southern, Miami, Georgia Tech, JSU and Samford. Nix was also the head coach at Henderson State in Arkansas in 1999 and 2000.

Nix played at Auburn from 1992 until 1995.

Nix’s son Bo is considered one of the top high school quarterbacks in the state and will be a junior this fall.

Final approval of Nix’s hiring is expected at Thursday’s Jefferson County Board of Education meeting.

