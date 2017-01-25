Man arrested on drug charges in Cullman Co.

A West Point man is behind bars after narcotics agents recovered more than 100 grams of liquid meth in Cullman County.

Randall Lee Parris, 42, faces trafficking in methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities are holding him on a $1,000,000 bond at the Cullman County Detention Center.

“Seizing this much meth keeps it off the street and away from our community,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry said on the department’s Facebook page. “I would like to also thank the CNET agents and deputies for continued hard work.”

Investigators arrested Parris on Jan. 19 after executing a search warrant at his home.

Law enforcement found 113 grams of liquid meth in his home.

