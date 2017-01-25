Police say suspect dead after pursuit, officer-involved shooting in Oxford

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge says that his department is working an officer-involved shooting at South Quintard Avenue and Recreation Drive.

He asks residents to avoid the area.

****OXPD is working an officer involved shooting at 21 and recreation Drive please avoid the area.**** — Bill Partridge (@ChiefBPartridge) January 25, 2017

Heflin Police Chief AJ Benefield says that his department received a BOLO from Georgia authorities on a felony assault suspect believed to be heading through the area. Partridge read that BOLO, which stated to be on alert for an individual who left his residence in Knox County, Tennessee with a loaded firearm. This person was described as having PTSD and had made suicidal threats. Partridge said the suspect had warrants for his arrest for assault and resisting arrest.

Partridge said police are still trying to determine the suspect's path of travel from Tennessee to Alabama.

Heflin officers spotted the suspect and tried to stop him but he continued on I-20 westbound to Oxford. Police say the suspect exited from I-20 and drove into a Starbucks parking lot.

Witnesses say that the suspect gunned his vehicle and drove at several Oxford officers. Partridge says there were three officers in the path of the vehicle and they fired shots at the suspect. Heflin officers were also on scene at the time.

Police say the suspect has died after the shooting.

"I hate the fact that we had to take a life today. But I'm more upbeat about the fact that none of our officers were hurt and no citizens were hurt especially in the area you see here as congested as it is at that time of day," Partridge said.

Partridge says they will not release the name of the suspect until his next of kin can be notified.

He added that the Etowah County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.

In nearby Cherokee County, sheriff's deputies say another wanted person from Tennessee is dead after a short pursuit. Partridge says the two cases are not connected.

