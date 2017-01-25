FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Showers, non-severe storms are in the forecast this afternoon and evening

FIRST ALERT for heavy rain producing storms this evening especially along and east of I-59. The best chance for showers through 3 p.m. sets up west of I-65. It looks like storms fire up around 6 p.m. and impact areas along and east of I-59 for several hours. Rainfall amounts in and around that corridor will likely exceed 1”. North of I-20/59 will see lighter amounts and south of the interstates will see .25” and up to 1”. Storms will produce heavy rainfall which will lead to hazardous driving conditions. Ponding is possible along with some gusty winds.

Temperatures climb into the upper 60s this afternoon and then a cold front passes by tonight which will mean highs in the 50s by tomorrow afternoon. The heart of the cold air behind the front arrives on Friday. Temperatures start off around 30 degrees and barely make it to 50 degrees later in the day.

This weekend looks pretty benign. We will see the 30s to start both mornings and some 20s and highs in the 50s. There will be more sunshine on Saturday and increase clouds on Sunday. The chance of a flurry or snow shower has decreased to 10 percent. It still looks like the best moisture for this possibility remains in Tennessee.

I don’t see any big storms systems impacting us over the next 7 days. Temperatures will be closer to normal most days than not.