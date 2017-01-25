Adrienne Bussey explained the Birmingham Feline Fanciers Annual CFA Allbreed and Household Pet Cat Show. It is this weekend at Zamora Temple, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 years of age and over, and $4 for children under 10 years of age.

Zamora Temple is located at 3521 Ratliff Road, Irondale, AL 35210. The money raised benefits feline charities! The Annual Birmingham Feline Fanciers Cat Show has traditionally been the best Cat Fancier's Association presentation in the Southeast. A variety of cat breeds will be represented from around the country.

For additional information you may visit www.birminghamfelinefanciers.com or call (205) 425-2281.

