Aldridge Gardens: Classes for adults and children



Aldridge Gardens' Executive Director, Rip Weaver joins us along with the new Education Director Debbie McDonald. They discuss "Crape Murder" and Pruning for Form Workshop to be held at Aldridge Gardens on Sunday, February 12th, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Crape Myrtles are one of the world's most beautifully sculptured, flowering trees. However, there are crimes being committed against them! Have you driven around the Birmingham area and noticed ugly knotted, gnarled, pitiful scars and wounds on this once lovely tree? Because everyone else makes a horrid ritual of butchering these ornamental trees, many people think they also must top these once beautiful plants. Rip Weaver teaches you how to correctly prune crape myrtles and other shrubs and trees. We will be doing "hands-on pruning" on sample "trees" inside so bring your own hand pruners, see a demonstration, and then try it for yourself.

You will learn from an expert and master the art of pruning—crape myrtles and other shrubs and small trees! The cost for the class is $12 for members and $15 for non-members. In addition, the class size is limited so pre-registration suggested.

Debbie discusses summer camps and how interested parents will soon be able to register their children online at aldridgegardens.com. The summer camp program consists of weekly day camps from 9:00 a.m. to Noon, Monday through Friday from Monday, June 5th through Friday, June 30th. The weekly camp themes include Construction in Nature, Engineering FUNdamentals, Cool Art, Paper Circuitry, and of course our ever popular American Girl Doll camps. Members will be able to register as early as February 15th and non-members as early as February 22nd. To register and for more information, visit www.aldridgegardens.com.

