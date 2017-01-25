Birmingham Museum of Art: Third Space

The Birmingham Museum of Art presents Third Space, the first large exhibition of contemporary art from the museum's own collection. Third Space highlights more than 100 works of art including paintings, sculpture, photography, and video.

The exhibition creates connections between the American South and other parts of the world using contemporary art. The Third Space Opening Party is Friday from 7:00–9:30 p.m. It is free for members and $25 for non-members.

Third Space features over 100 works of art in a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, and video, by artists such as Kerry James Marshall, Ebony Patterson, Mark Bradford, José Bedia, Thornton Dial, and William Christenberry. In addition to works from the permanent collection, the BMA has commissioned Rural Studio to produce a work of art that can serve as a gathering space within the gallery designed for reflection and contemplation. Rural Studio, founded and headquartered in nearby Hale County, Alabama, is an off-campus, design-build program of Auburn University that provides architectural solutions to underserved populations across the country.

In the past year, Rural Studio has participated in several prestigious exhibitions, including the Milan Triennale, and they were selected as the only representative from the United States to present at the Venice Architecture Biennale. Once the exhibition closes, the structure that Rural Studio completes for Third Space will be repurposed for the construction of a house for one of its projects.

A key component of Third Space will be a program series titled Chapters, which invites artists and curators from across the country to Birmingham to discuss their respective practices and ideas surrounding the exhibition. Six Chapters programs will take place over the course of the two-year exhibition and will include artists working in a range of disciplines with varying backgrounds, from those academically trained to those self-taught. The exhibition will be outfitted with various interpretation tools to assist visitors in navigating the gallery. Using their mobile devices, visitors can learn more about works in the exhibition through the BMA's Smart Guide, through which they may listen to different perspectives on selected works of art from voices of the Birmingham community.

Be one of the first to experience the most extensive contemporary exhibition the Museum has ever organized. Combining multimedia works from around the world, this exhibition will connect the audience with thought provoking artists and issues from Birmingham to Fuxin, China, and everywhere in between.

