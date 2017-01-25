Attalla man charged with possessing child pornography - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Attalla man charged with possessing child pornography

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Patrick Lee Story (Source: Etowah Co. Sheriff's Office) Patrick Lee Story (Source: Etowah Co. Sheriff's Office)
ATTALLA, AL (WBRC) -

An Etowah County man is behind bars after police say he downloaded child pornography from the internet.

Patrick Lee Story, a 55-year-old Attalla man, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Investigators seized two laptops and a cell phone during the execution of a search warrant at Story’s home on Copeland Gap Church Road Wednesday morning.

He is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $25,000 property bond.

