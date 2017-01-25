Attalla man charged with possessing child pornography

For the past two years that Nequil Hill has lived in Center Point, he's found it to be quiet, enjoyable and safe.More >>
For the past two years that Nequil Hill has lived in Center Point, he's found it to be quiet, enjoyable and safe.More >>
Drugged driving deaths have surpassed the number of drunk driving deaths in the United States.More >>
Drugged driving deaths have surpassed the number of drunk driving deaths in the United States.More >>
The ongoing legal battle over Gardendale breaking away from the Jefferson County school system will continue.More >>
The ongoing legal battle over Gardendale breaking away from the Jefferson County school system will continue.More >>
You can expect warm and very breezy conditions for the rest of Friday afternoon and evening.More >>
You can expect warm and very breezy conditions for the rest of Friday afternoon and evening.More >>
The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>