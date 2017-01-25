Ingredients:

10 slices of Bacon, Thick-sliced

10 each Scallops-approx 1 lb

10 each Bamboo Picks, 4-6 inches

1 cup Teriyaki Glaze

1 tsp Black and White Sesame Seeds

Directions:

Pre-heat oven at 350 F. In a sheet tray lined with parchment paper, lay out bacon slices, spaced evenly.

Bake for 13 to 15 minutes. Take out the bacon from its fat. Let it cool. Wrap each scallop with bacon, skewer a bamboo pick to fasten the bacon around. Repeat until all scallops are wrapped in bacon.

In a pre-heated fryer or stock pot with oil at 350 F, drop bacon-wrapped scallops and cook for 90 to 120 seconds. Drain, place it in a mixing bowl and toss with Teriyaki Glaze. Place it in a serving platter, sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.