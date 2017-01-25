Irondale PD find safe in ditch, looking for owners

Irondale police hope someone can connect a recently discovered, locked safe with its owner.

“We’re going to give it a week or so before we try to get in it. It’s locked,” Sgt. Michael Mangina said. “Hopefully between now and then we can get the owner to come in and claim it.”

Irondale police received a call from employees at a shopping center along 1700 block of Crestwood Boulevard Friday.

The safe was found in a ditch behind the stores near I-20.

Police assume the safe had been stolen, then perhaps dumped when it could not be opened.

Because of the weight of the safe, a tow truck was used to pull it from the ditch.

Anyone with information can contact Irondale police at 205-956-5990.

