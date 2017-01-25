Suspect in custody in Tuscaloosa Co. shooting

One person is custody after Tuesday evening shooting in Samantha.
Randy Maddox, 23, was taken into custody after midnight and is charged with second-degree assault.
The victim was found around 6:30 p.m. with non-life threatening injuries.
This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.
