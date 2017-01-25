Suspect in custody in Tuscaloosa Co. shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Suspect in custody in Tuscaloosa Co. shooting

Randy Maddox (Source: Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office) Randy Maddox (Source: Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office)
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

One person is custody after Tuesday evening shooting in Samantha.

Randy Maddox, 23, was taken into custody after midnight and is charged with second-degree assault.

The victim was found around 6:30 p.m. with non-life threatening injuries. 

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

