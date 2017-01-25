FIRST ALERT: A chance of rain and a few storms for late Wednesday

FIRST ALERT: We could see a few thunderstorms this evening. However, most of the storms will likely stay below severe limits.

Look for increasing clouds today, developing out ahead of an approaching cold front. Some showers could be seen in NW Alabama later this morning. The system is expected to bring rain our way through the late night hours. Highs today should make it close to 70-degrees...with S winds at 5-10.

Tonight showers with a line of heavy rain and a few storms are likely to move through central and eastern parts of Alabama. Look for lows near 42-degrees...and SW winds around 10 mph.

Clouds should be clearing out on Thursday as cooler air moves in. With decreasing clouds look for highs in the low 50s...lows Thursday night near 32.

Mostly clear skies and cool temps take us on Friday and Saturday too.

On Sunday a shortwave trough shows signs of bringing a little bit of moisture our way. The forecast models aren't agreeing with how much energy we will see with this, but at this point, we might see some light rainfall Sunday afternoon and evening, but overnight we could see a few flurries, with slightly higher amounts into northeast Alabama. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Variably cloudy skies and continued more Winter-like cold air takes us into our new workweek.