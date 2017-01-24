Tuscaloosa public library hopes Northport will help with budget after increase in Northport patrons

The Tuscaloosa Public library has seen an increase of cardholders from Northport and now the library wants to know how much the city of Northport plans to help financially.

The Tuscaloosa Public Library's estimated budget is just under $4 million.

That money helps pay for books but the hiring of new staff to help serve the increase in patrons is on hold until the budget is complete.

“We have more folks coming in with less resources and staffing and we never want our services to decline,” said Communications Director Vince Bellofatto.

Certain parts of the library are understaffed and Bellofatto said more money would help them fill some of those positions to accommodate the growing amount people using the library, especially folks coming from Northport.

“As the city of Northport continues to grow we see our patrons from Northport growing as well,” said Bellofatto.

The communications director said based on last year's budget they are expecting $50,000 from Northport but they are not sure when they'll receive it.

“We are hoping to establish a relationship with the new administration over in Northport and were able to positively express our concerns,” said Bellofatto.

The library wants to see if it's possible that Northport agree to provide more funding to the library.

Some people who live in Northport that use the library support continuing to up keep it.

“Library cards issued to residents in Northport, see it as a community asse,t more than just the city of Tuscaloosa. Any money that goes towards the library is money well spent,” said George Brown, Northport resident.

The Tuscaloosa Public library also receives money from the city, county, a coal tax, friends of the library, state aid and gr ants every year.

