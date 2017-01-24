FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Plan for rain, some storms Wednesday

FIRST ALERT FOR A FEW THUNDERSTORMS WEDNESDAY: We are tracking a cold front that will bring us a chance of showers and possibly some storms late tomorrow. In the short term, the weather will remain dry and chilly, with a light south breeze tonight. Temperatures will level off in the mid 40s through the early morning hours under a mostly clear sky. We will start off dry tomorrow and temperatures are expected to make a big recovery. Right now we’re forecasting a high of 70 degrees and it may be a bit warmer in some areas to the south. Showers are expected to move into West Alabama by the early afternoon and track east through the afternoon and evening. Some of the latest data suggests we could see a heavier band of rain materialize as this wet weather moves east during the evening. During this time we could see one or two thunderstorms with gusty winds. This system will move out during the early morning hours on Thursday, with tumbling temperatures.



ANOTHER SURGE OF COLD AIR: Some of the coldest air since January 9 will settle in on Thursday, with a gusty north wind. Temperatures will struggle to rise into the low 50s and northern areas will likely remain in the 40s all day. We will have clearing Thursday night, with a light freeze expected. We will also need the heavier jackets through the end of the work-week. Guidance suggests that even with sunshine, high temperatures on Friday will only top out in the upper 40s in most areas.



SNOW FLURRIES/SHOWERS SUNDAY NIGHT: Colder weather will continue through the weekend, with highs in the low 50s and lows in the freezing range. We may see some clouds drift through at times, as an upper air trough lingers over the region. Last night I shared a map showing a clipper type system that will rotate southward over the region Sunday night. Some numerical guidance is a bit more aggressive with this system, showing more moisture. Right now we’re keeping the forecast dry for Saturday and during the day on Sunday. However, we do have an early First Alert for the possibility of a few showers or snow flurries/snow showers, depending on the temperature profile, for Sunday night. Right now we do not expect this to be anything major as moisture will be the big limiting factor.

Mickey will be in with updates beginning at 4 a.m. on Good Day Alabama.

