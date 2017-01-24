Police release new details after child finds loaded gun at Hoover park

Police say this is the gun found by a child at the park. (Source: Hoover PD)

Hoover police have released new details after a child found a gun near Shades Mountain Elementary School.

Hoover City Schools confirmed Tuesday evening that the child found the firearm in the restroom of a park next to the school.

"This situation occurred at a city park, very near one of our school campuses. It is within walking distance to the school, a lot of students, parents and community members use this park. It is a very popular park, so it was very alarming when we had found out this had happened," schools spokesperson Jason Gaston said.

In a letter to parents, the school said police quickly removed the gun from the area.

Officers say that a parent called them shortly after school let out to report that his fifth grade child had found the gun. Police have learned that several children saw the gun and one of them threw it into the woods at the park.

Police responded to the park around 3:45 p.m., found the gun and confirmed it was not stolen.

Shortly after this, police say the legal owner call 911 to report that he had left the gun at the park. After an investigation, police found that the gun owner accidentally left the gun in the restroom after visiting the park with his family.

Police say the man did not act with criminal intent.

Officers have taken this as an opportunity to remind everyone of firearm safety.

This incident serves as a reminder that gun owners must act responsibly while exercising their right to carry a weapon. We would also encourage parents to discuss firearms safety with their children, even if there are no weapons in their home. Encourage children to “Don’t touch, go tell an adult”, if they locate objects that might cause them harm. Hoover Police School Resource officers are also taking this opportunity to speak with students about the importance of notifying an adult in this type situation.

