Birmingham BOE denies applications of 2 charter schools

The Birmingham City Schools Board of Education has voted not to accept the applications of two charter schools, Star Academy and I-Bestow.

The debate at Tuesday night's meeting was heated at times, with many community members speaking in support of charter schools.

These proposed charter schools were the first to come up for a vote in Birmingham.

City Council President Johnathan Austin was one person urging the board to vote no.

