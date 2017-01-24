OJ Howard ready to test the NFL

University of Alabama fans know him as OJ Howard, but his real name is O'terrius Jabari. No matter how you know the Bama tight end, he has talent and NFL scouts are taking notice.

"This is my time to prove myself on a different stage," said Howard down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. "Scouts know I have size and can catch passes, I want to show off my blocking skills this week."

Howard's senior numbers are 45 receptions for 595 yards with three touchdowns. Mel Kiper, a draft expert, has Howard going as the first tight end in the draft in April.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.