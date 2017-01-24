Police: Tuscaloosa woman charged after attacking ex-boyfriend's girlfriend with Hello Kitty baseball bat

A Tuscaloosa woman is facing assault charges after police say she struck her ex-boyfriend's girlfriend with a youth-sized Hello Kitty baseball bat.

The assault happened in November 2016 in the 2200 block of East 56th Street but Audriana S. Buckhalter, 26, was not arrested until Monday, Jan. 24.

According to a police report, Buckhalter broke into her ex-boyfriend's home where he and the victim were staying.

The victim suffered a small laceration on her head.

Buckhalter has since posted bond.

