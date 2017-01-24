Warmer temperatures faking out spring plants

The warmer weather may be ideal for you to take a stroll at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

But those same temperatures, along with the drought, are causing some of the plants you see there a little stress.



“They were already stressed due to lack of water. And now, they haven’t really had any recovery time and they’re feeling the temperatures that require

them to grow.,” says Bethany O'Rear with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.



She says the temperatures we're seeing now normally don't come until late February or early March.



“You’re going to start to see buds start to swell on the branches sooner than normal. You may actually see some green leaves pop out sooner than normal,” she says.



And she says that’s tough when you consider we’ll likely have one more cold snap this winter and don’t forget, Alabama is still in a drought.



O'Rear says the best thing to do is just wait until spring really arrives and see what's dead or what’s just been dormant.



At that point, just prune the damaged pieces and your plants should recover nicely.

