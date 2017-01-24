February Deontay Wilder fight will still go on after opponent fails drug test

Deontay Wilder’s opponent for his February 25 fight in Birmingham has tested positive for steroids.

While Poland’s Andrzej Wawrzyk (33-1) has failed a drug test, there is good news: the fight will go on with a new opponent if Wawrzyk is ruled ineligible for the fight

Tuscaloosa’s Wilder is 37-0 with 36 knockouts and is looking to soon unify all of the world title belts.

The February 25th bout at Legacy Arena in Birmingham will be aired live on WBRC FOX6 News.

A person close to the fight negotiations tells us that if an opponent does replace Wawrzyk, he could be more daunting than the Polish heavyweight.

Tickets to the Wilder fight can be purchased at AlabamaTitleFight.com.

We will continue to follow this story.

