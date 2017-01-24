UPDATE: Bessemer police say missing man has been found

The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
UAB is working to tackle some questions about concussions.More >>
UAB is working to tackle some questions about concussions.More >>
Friday will be partly sunny with only a small chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the mid 80s. We'll see an increase in cloud cover late Friday night into Saturday morning.More >>
Friday will be partly sunny with only a small chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the mid 80s. We'll see an increase in cloud cover late Friday night into Saturday morning.More >>
Josh Stevens isn’t your average high school baseball player.More >>
Josh Stevens isn’t your average high school baseball player.More >>
If you drive down Lakeshore Parkway, you can't miss all the construction at the Wildwood Shopping Center.More >>
If you drive down Lakeshore Parkway, you can't miss all the construction at the Wildwood Shopping Center.More >>