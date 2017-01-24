UPDATE: Bessemer police say missing man has been found - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Bessemer police say missing man has been found

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
James Bruce Jones. (Source: Bessemer Police) James Bruce Jones. (Source: Bessemer Police)
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Bessemer police say a missing man has been located and is back home with family.

James B. Jones, 73, hadn't been seen since Jan. 22.

Police give thanks to everyone who shared a story about Jones and kept alert for his whereabouts.

