Man charged in police chase, wreck that killed passengers

A Birmingham man has been charged in a police chase and crash that killed his two passengers.

Courtland Dion Griffin, 38, is charged with two counts of felony murder in the deaths of Amanda Lynn Pigg, 37, and 36-year-old Stacie Carroll Williams.

Officers tried to stop a Honda they say Griffin was driving early Sunday morning at 16th Street and 7th Avenue North.

Police say the Honda took off and, moments later, veered into the intersection of 9th Avenue and 19th Street North.

That's when the Honda was hit by an SUV and the two female passengers in the Honda were killed.

Griffin ran from officers because he believed he had a warrant out for his arrest, according to investigators.

He is in the Jefferson County Jail on a total bond of $150,000.

He may face additional charges, according to the Bessemer Police Department.

