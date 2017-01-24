BWWB returns to Stage 2 Drought Watch Advisory after recent rainfall

After several inches of rain this month, the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) says it is returning to a Stage 2 Drought Watch Advisory.

For consumers, this means a return to voluntary water conservation measures and an odd/even outdoor watering scheduled with no watering between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The announcement comes after Alabama experienced a severe drought this summer and fall. The drought is still active, however, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Much of central Alabama is still considered to be under extreme or severe drought conditions.

The BWWB says the Lake Purdy reservoir have recovered to 54.6 percent of its normal level.

