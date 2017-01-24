NWS confirms weekend tornado in Tuscaloosa Co, wind damage to 200 trees in Blount Co.

An Oneonta Fire Station garage door was also damaged. (Source: WBRC video)

Damage in Tuscaloosa County could qualify for federal aid. Source: WBRC video

The National Weather Service surveyors are continuing to get a better idea of how much damage 11 confirmed tornadoes and other storms caused statewide.

The service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Tuscaloosa on Sunday, Jan 22.

Oneonta sustained significant damage from straight line winds. Over 60 structures were damaged or destroyed and around 200 trees were uprooted or damaged Sunday, according to a survey.

A weather observation station at the Oneonta Fire Department clocked winds at 77 mph.

Surveillance taken from a mounted camera at Oneonta City Hall showed the powerful winds and rain that would eventually temporarily shut down Highway 75 in both directions.

Crews are expected to be cleaning up in the area for the next several days.

Tornadoes were also confirmed in south Alabama.

