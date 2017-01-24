Elected officials express concerns about new bathroom bill

Tuesday, Rep. Patricia Todd, Alabama’s only openly gay lawmaker, is asking for help opposing a bill dealing with gender neutral bathrooms.

The bill, which is sponsored by Gadsden State Senator Phil Williams, would require attendants to be stationed at gender neutral bathrooms. Birmingham Representative Patricia Todd calls the bill a waste of time.

"It's just a backlash. Hopefully it will go anywhere. Hopefully the business community will speak out against it," Todd said.

Todd attended a meeting of county lawmakers and Jefferson County Commissioners on Tuesday. Todd is expecting to see a number of bills introduced which she feels will restrict the rights for the LGBTQ community.

"Now that Trump is president it sort of makes it OK to go after the gay community," Todd said.

Birmingham Representative Jim Carns, a Trump supporter takes issue with Todd over the President.

"I don't agree with that. I don't know why people keep going there with him on that. I don't know how that relates to Jefferson County or the state of Alabama," Carns said.

Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington told lawmakers they need to keep an eye on the bathroom bill.

"North Carolina has surely had its struggle with that bill. I need to talk to my fellow commissioners to see if we are going to take a position on it. Personally I wish we would," Carrington said.

