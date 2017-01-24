Birmingham City Council endorses renovation of Ramsay McCormack building

A big step forward in a multi-million dollars economic development project for Ensley.

Arthur Johnson and his partner own The Throne Barber and Style Shop. It's right across the street from the old Ramsay McCormack building.

"I think it should bring in more business into Ensley. We are doing pretty good right now but we always need more customers," Johnson said.

The Birmingham City Council voted to endorse renovating the building so it could be used as headquarters for the police and fire departments.

"That is an area that needs some economic development. That is an area that has a great downtown area that could use some revitalization. Here we are now with a plan on the table," Jay Roberson, Birmingham City Councilman said.

Some council members have questioned the project until the mayor provided more details. The council expects Mayor William Bell to provide those details before a vote on the authorizing the project, possibly in two weeks. The city plans to spend $40 million while a private investment of another $20 million will be made.

Tuesday's vote was a big first step in moving this project along but the biggest vote should be in two weeks when the county is expected to vote on the final plan.

"We got to look at the funding. for the project. Its not just a building we are talking about. We are talking about a major development with several other buildings being constructed," Bell said.

