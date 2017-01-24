Cooper Green bracing for increase in patients if Affordable Care Act is repealed

Jefferson County's healthcare provider for the poor is preparing for more patients if the Affordable Healthcare Act is repealed.

Cooper Green Mercy Health Services is the county's only facility for those are poor and who don't have insurance. Those who were covered by the healthcare act did not impact Cooper Green but today the CEO told county lawmakers their patients could increase if the act goes away with nothing to replace it.

"We haven't reached that limit. We are currently in the process of looking at our operation to try to get the feel for the number of people we will be able to service and offer this level of care," Roger McCullough, Cooper Green CEO said.

McCullough said Cooper Green is adding primary care doctors. He is also expects they will increase efforts to look for those outside of Jefferson County trying to use the facility for healthcare needs.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.