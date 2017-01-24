Lawmakers to tackle proposed gas tax bill increase in 2017 legislative session

Jefferson County Commissioners might not get on board for support for a proposed gas tax in the next session of the state legislature.

The County Commissions Association of Alabama is sponsoring a three cent gas tax increase for roads and bridges. The tax would mean more than $90 million for Jefferson County with 20 percent going to cities in the county.

Tuesday, Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens told county lawmakers they may not need the tax if the Alabama Supreme Court OKs their revamped sales tax which means excess money for the county.

"That is where the quality of life would be improved for citizens of Jefferson County. In the form of education. $18 million a year. Roads and transportation, $25 million a year and economic development,” Stephens said.

But, Commissioner David Carrington says the county has needs for improving roads and bridges which would call for the revamped sales tax and the additional gas tax. Commissioners met with county lawmakers about the upcoming legislative session.

