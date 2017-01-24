Editorial: Memorializing our past

L-R: The 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham and the former Greybound Bus Depot in Anniston where the Freedom Riders bus was first attacked. (Source: WBRC)

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017:

Among numerous important items in the busy final days of former President Obama’s time in office was the declaration of five new national monuments. Two of the monuments are in Alabama cities: one in Birmingham and the other in Anniston. Each city has its own pivotal civil rights place in time as each were locations of violent acts perpetrated against African-Americans and interracial groups. The 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham and the attack on the Freedom Riders in Anniston were important catalysts for the enacting and passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

In a statement, the former President noted that the monuments “preserve critical chapters of our country’s history” and “ensure that our national parks, monuments and public lands are fully reflective of our nation’s diverse history and culture.”

It's a painful history that city and governmental leaders in Alabama worked hard to memorialize with the hope it would foster racial understanding and reconciliation. We applaud all that dedicated themselves to shining a light on a dark time so that a negative past can serve to influence the future in a positive way.

If you would like to respond to this editorial, email editorials@wbrc.com, write to:

Editorials

P.O. Box 6

Birmingham, Alabama 35201

Or call 205-583-4328.

Your comments may be used on WBRC or on WBRC.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.