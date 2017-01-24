Money Tuesday: Maximizing your IRA account

When most people think of their IRA account, they think of it as part of a nest egg for their retirement but they don't give a lot of thought regarding strategies for maximizing the effectiveness of their IRA.

For example, many retirees postpone tapping their IRA until they are required to do so at age 70 ½. Their thought process is, "Why would I pay any income taxes before I absolutely have to?" As you know, IRS rules require that you begin taking Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from your IRA by April 1st of the year following the year you turn age 70 ½. However, most people take their first distribution before December 31st of the year they turn 70 ½ because if they wait until the next year, they must make two distributions and double up on their taxes in that year.

Strategy #1: Withdraw IRA money early. The two advantages of waiting as long as possible before taking a distribution from your IRA is that all your IRA money continues to grow tax-deferred and you postpone paying income taxes. However, we have found that in many actual client cases, by taking money out early, the amount of total taxes paid can be less. In order to decide if an early distribution makes sense, we run a 'trial' income tax estimate prior to the end of the year. Often, we find the client is in a low marginal tax bracket with room left to take additional income (an IRA distribution) within that same bracket. The trick here is to run the trial tax return before the end of each calendar year and determine if taking a distribution (and how much) makes sense. You'll want to compare this to a guesstimate of continuing to accumulate money in the IRA until Required Minimum Distributions begin. By waiting, we often find that later distributions must come out at a much higher tax bracket.

Some of the best IRA strategies are embedded in how you set up your beneficiary designations. For couples, typically the beneficiary is the spouse. The big advantage of a spouse as beneficiary is the surviving spouse can roll over the deceased spouses' IRA into his or her name without any tax consequences. Could it ever make sense to skip the spouse as beneficiary?

Strategy #2: Skip your spouse. Let's think outside the box for a moment. Assume a (younger) wife has named her husband as beneficiary of her IRA. Let's also assume he does not need the money for his retirement. Instead of him receiving the IRA and doing an IRA rollover into his name, would it make sense to name a grandchild as beneficiary? The grandchild would need to take RMDs but they would be based on his or her life expectancy and the distributions would likely be at a much lower income tax bracket. This strategy could also apply to a child but the RMDs would be higher. Also, this is not an 'all or nothing' proposition. You could name a portion of your IRA to a non-spouse beneficiary. Note: in some circumstances, the spouse must provide written consent before you can change the beneficiary.

The real opportunities lay in either the contingent beneficiary (if you are married) or the non-spousal primary beneficiary(s).

Strategy #3: For an Inherited IRA, take a distribution sooner rather than later. Assume you are the beneficiary of your mother's IRA. First, you must set up a properly titled 'Inherited IRA' account in your name. If you get this wrong, 100% of the funds are taxable and there is no fix for the error. Once the account is set up, you are allowed to 'stretch' out the IRA distributions over your life expectancy if you take your first distribution by December 31st of the year following the year your mother died. A lot of people simply leave the money untouched in the account and by missing this deadline, the IRS rules require that all the money must be withdrawn within five years from the date of death of the IRA owner. The difference is enormous).

Strategy #4: Split out multiple beneficiaries. Typically, a parent will name multiple beneficiaries such as children and grandchildren. Left unchanged, each of the beneficiaries must use the age of the eldest beneficiary for purposes of required minimum distributions. If your goal is to 'stretch' out your share of the IRA as long as possible, you should split out each beneficiary's share into their own Inherited IRA account which now allows each to use his or her own life expectancy for RMD purposes. This must be done by December 31st of the year following the year of death of the IRA owner (parent, in this example).

Strategy #5: Skip a generation or take a pass. Think about your next generation beneficiaries. For example, if your children don't need your IRA, consider making the beneficiary your grandchildren. This will allow the grandchildren to use their much longer life expectancy to stretch out the IRA Required Minimum Distributions while also taking those distributions in (presumably) a much lower income tax bracket. An alternative would be to name your child as the primary beneficiary while naming your grandchild as the 'contingent' beneficiary. At your death, if your child didn't need the money, he or she could 'disclaim' (in part or whole) the money and grandchild would step in your child's place.

Strategy #6: Give your IRA to charity. Oftentimes, people will make a gift to a charity or religious organization through their will (called a specific bequest); leaving everything else to family members. Instead, consider naming the charity as a beneficiary of your IRA. By doing so, you'll have given the charity money that income taxes have never been paid on versus after-tax cash. The charity doesn't pay income taxes so they are happy and your family members receive the after-tax cash versus the IRA money which they must eventually pay income taxes on.

Strategy #7: Payout non-person beneficiaries. Under strategy #6 above, the beneficiary designation might look something like this: "$20,000 to the American Cancer Society; balance split equally between my three children (named)". If among your IRA beneficiaries there is an organization (non-person), the organization's share must be paid out by September 30 of the year following the year of death of the IRA owner. Otherwise, the 'people' beneficiaries will lose the right to 'stretch' our required minimum distributions and must distribute all money within five years of the IRA owner's death.

Strategy #8: Roth IRA's can be even better! If you have a Roth IRA, Strategies 3, 4 and 5 work very well since the distributions are not taxable. With the Roth IRA, securing the stretch strategy is even more important. Why? Assume your forty-six-year-old son inherits both your $100,000 IRA and your $100,000 Roth IRA and begins timely Required Minimum Distributions based on his life expectancy. Under each account, he'd be required to withdraw approximately $2,600 in year one. Assuming he's in a 25% income tax bracket, he'd owe $650 of taxes with the regular inherited IRA but no taxes with the inherited Roth IRA. Every year the amount of the required withdrawal rises and more taxes are due under the traditional IRA while none are due under the Roth IRA. Over his life expectancy, the difference can be enormous.

While I've focused on IRAs, these strategies also work for your 401k, SIMPLE, SEP and other qualified retirement accounts. Be sure to consult with your own financial advisor about how to best use these strategies for your family.

For more information, visit www.welchgroup.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.