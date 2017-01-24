Birmingham Winter Restaurant Week: Grille 29

Daniel Mitchell, Executive Chef at Grille 29, joined us along with James Little, Director/Co-Founder of Birmingham Restaurant Week and District Manager at REV Birmingham, with the scoop on the last few days of Restaurant Week. Winter Restaurant Week is an extension of Birmingham Restaurant Week and it lasts until this Sunday, January 29. Over 35 local restaurants are offering special two and/or three-course prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus for $10, $15, $20, $30 or $40 per person during the culinary event. Birmingham Restaurant Week was created to celebrate the city's acclaimed culinary culture, and Winter Restaurant Week does the same thing by offering incentives for Birmingham-area residents to revisit their favorite restaurants and bars for a great deal.

Chef Daniel Mitchell from Grille 29 cooked "Sautéed Beef Tenderloin Tips and Smashed Potatoes." Grille 29 is located at 971 Brookwood Village, Birmingham, AL 35209. Restaurant Week is an opportunity for patrons to explore all the fantastic eateries that Birmingham has to offer. There is a special Beer Saturday event this Saturday, January 28 from noon to 2 p.m. Attendees will meet Birmingham's newest brewery, Ghost Train Brewery, learn about brewing beer, sample six of its tastiest brews and enjoy a full frosty glass of their choice. We will also have a wine tasting event at Hop City called Uncorked which will feature wines from Deutsch family wines. This event will be tomorrow, January 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is free to the public. Participating restaurants are posted on the website at www.bhamrestaurantweek.com, and the menus can be found under the "Restaurants" tab. Take a look and begin making your reservations and plans for the week!

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.